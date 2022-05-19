Left Menu

A top aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday thanked the U.S. Senate after it approved nearly $40 billion in aid, saying this would help ensure the defeat of Russia. "We are moving towards victory confidently and strategically. We thank our allies," Zelenskiy's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said in an online post minutes after the vote.

Ukraine thanks U.S. Senate after $40 bln aid vote, predicts victory

A top aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday thanked the U.S. Senate after it approved nearly $40 billion in aid, saying this would help ensure the defeat of Russia.

"We are moving towards victory confidently and strategically. We thank our allies," Zelenskiy's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said in an online post minutes after the vote. The Senate voted 86-11 in favor of the package of military, economic and humanitarian assistance.

