Two cops injured in firing incident

Two Haryana policemen were injured on Thursday when a man, who allegedly had a property dispute with his brother, opened fire when the cops had reached there after getting information about a fight between the two siblings, police said.

In Kalhapur village Dera near Saraswati Nagar police station of district Yamunanagar, there were heated exchange between two brothers over some property dispute.

In this dispute, Parvinder allegedly opened fire at his younger brother Harjinder.

Harjinder, who got injured, informed the police about it. After this, a contingent of police reached the spot and tried to control the situation. But the accused Parvinder threatened to shoot anyone who came near him, said DSP, Subhash Chander. Area Police station in-charge Jagdish Chandra Bishnoi and Panchtirthi outpost in-charge Ram Kumar reached the spot with police force. The accused again threatened the police. As soon as both the police officers tried to overpower him, he opened fire, said the DSP.

Jagdish Chandra and Ram Kumar sustained injuries, but out of danger, he said.

Later, the rest of the police personnel present there overpowered the accused.

Both the injured cops and Harjinder were admitted to a hospital in Yamunanagar. A case has been registered and further investigations were under progress, he said.

