Delhi HC orders gangster Neeraj Bawana's brother to surrender, refuses to extend interim bail

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to extend the interim bail granted to Pankaj Sehrawat, who is the brother of gangster Neeraj Bawana, on medical grounds. The High Court ordered him to surrender before the jail authorities. The High Court noted the submission of counsel for the State that the petitioner has violated the conditions imposed by this court on April 6, 2022. The petitioner, during his interim bail, also went on to show off his armed men to the general public in the hospital which is clear from CCTV footage and he has violated the bail conditions imposed by the court.

Justice Talwant Singh dismissed the application seeking extension of interim bail granted to Pankaj Sehrawat on medical grounds for six weeks on April 6, 2022, and ordered him to surrender before jail authorities on May 18, 2022. Pankaj Sehrawat had undergone a surgery at Aalok Hospital on May 8, 2022, and was discharged the next day. He was advised to visit the hospital for follow-up after three days but he did not turn up.

The High Court noted that the petitioner was supposed to visit for follow up after three days but he did not visit the hospital till date as per the report of May 15, 2022, given by the Aalok Hospital. On what ground the 60 days extension is being sought, there is no document to support that the present petitioner has been advised bed rest for 60 days or he is unable to move or walk, the Bench observed in the order of May 17, 2022.

The application seeking extension of interim bail stated that the applicant was suffering from Chronic ligament Rupture of left knee with ACL graphed (Articular Cartilage in Lateral Tibia Femoral Condyles) repulse. The applicant was having acute pain and was not able to walk or sit properly and he had been advised an operation. The said surgery was performed on May 8, 2022, and his left has been under bandage/plaster and he requires complete bed rest for about 8 weeks. The counsel for State opposed the application by arguing that the applicant was granted interim bail for six weeks on April 6, 2022, as he was given the date for his operation by the Safdarjung Hospital on April 7, 2022, but he did not report to that hospital. For one month he was taking treatment from another hospital. He went to Aalok hospital on May 7, 2022, the date which was near to expiry of six weeks period.

While opposing the application counsel of State also referred to the CCTV footage from the hospital from 8-9 May, 2022 showing the petitioner, along with two armed persons and others had come to hospital on both days, inside and outside the hospital and there were 3-4 cars and over 8 people armed with weapons along with the petitioner 24x7 in the hospital. (ANI)

