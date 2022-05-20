Terrorist arrested for Karachi blast was trained in Iran: Officials

Pakistani authorities on Thursday said that the terrorist who carried out bomb blast in the city’s Saddar area last week belonged to an outlawed separatist group in Sindh and was trained in Iran.

One person was killed and 16 others were injured in the blast in Karachi’s Saddar last week.

Officials from the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department and the spokesman of the provincial government at a media interaction shared cctv footage and audio tapes confirming Allah Dino the mastermind of the bombing which killed one woman and injured 16 others was trained in Iran.

“We have clear evidence pointing towards his involvement in the blast. He was also arrested previously and a case was registered against him under terrorism act,” CTD Deputy Inspector General Khurram Ali said.

“He was trained in Iran as an IED expert and was involved in multiple attacks on railway tracks in the province” he said.

