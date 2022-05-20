Left Menu

Owaisi wants to remain in news with his statements: UP Deputy CM

PTI | Agra | Updated: 20-05-2022 00:56 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 00:56 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday said AIMIM's leader Asaduddin Owaisi ''wants to remain in news'' by making statements on Gyanvapi mosque issue.

However, Pathak did not comment on the Gyanvapi issue and said the ''matter is in court and we will follow the order''.

When asked about the recent views of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief on the Gyanvapi mosque issue, Pathak said,''The AIMIM chief wants to remain in news by making such statements.'' The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the civil court in Varanasi to not proceed with hearing the Gyanvapi case till it takes up the matter on Friday The deputy chief minister was in Agra on the occasion of the inauguration of the 'Hunar Haat' here.

Pathak and Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi inaugurated the 41st ‘Hunar Haat’, which provides market exposure and employment opportunities to artisans, craftsmen and traditional culinary experts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

