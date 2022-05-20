Four migrants die, 10 others missing after a migrant boat sank off the Tunisian coast

At least 4 migrants died and another 10 were missing after a boat sank off Tunisia on Thursday, as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, a security official said.

The coastguard rescued 44 migrants aboard the overcrowded boat which sank off the coast of Louza in Sfax governerate. (Reporting By Tarek Amara)

