BRIEF-Canada Plans To Ban Domestic Telecoms Companies From Using Huawei/ZTE 5G Gear, Says Industry Minister

* CANADA'S PUBLIC SAFETY MINISTER SAYS GOVERNMENT WILL INTRODUCE NEW FRAMEWORK TO PROTECT CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE FROM CYBER THREATS

* CANADA'S INDUSTRY MINISTER SAYS PLANS TO BAN DOMESTIC TELECOMS COMPANIES FROM USING HUAWEI/ZTE 5G GEAR * CANADA'S INDUSTRY MINISTER SAYS PROVIDERS WHO HAVE HUAWEI/ZTE EQUIPMENT IN USE WILL HAVE TO REMOVE IT

* CANADA'S INDUSTRY MINISTER SAYS GOVERNMENT WILL NOT REIMBURSE COMPANIES THAT HAVE TO REMOVE HUAWEI/ZTE EQUIPMENT

