CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav in graft case, searches multiple places

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2022 08:24 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 08:24 IST
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav in graft case, searches multiple places
The CBI has registered a fresh case against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on the charge of taking land from aspirants in return for jobs in the railway , officials said on Friday.

The probe agency has started searches at 17 locations in Delhi and Bihar, they said.

The alleged land-for-jobs scam pertains to the period when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the railway minister in the UPA government, officials said.

