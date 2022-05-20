CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav in graft case, searches multiple places
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2022 08:24 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 08:24 IST
- Country:
- India
The CBI has registered a fresh case against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on the charge of taking land from aspirants in return for jobs in the railway , officials said on Friday.
The probe agency has started searches at 17 locations in Delhi and Bihar, they said.
The alleged land-for-jobs scam pertains to the period when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the railway minister in the UPA government, officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Lalu
- Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Bihar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi: Police find 'no CCTV' in school where two girl students molested inside classroom
MR. JERRY'S - India's First Ready-to-Serve Cocktail-in-a-Bottle Expands its Reach to New Delhi
Gopal Rai to chair meeting on redevelopment of parks in Delhi
I-League: Aizawl FC end campaign with comeback win against Sudeva Delhi
Delhivery sets IPO price band at Rs 462-487 per share