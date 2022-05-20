Left Menu

Maha: One held for hacking man to death with axe

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 20-05-2022 09:49 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 09:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 28-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by a person at Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district in the wee hours of Friday, police said. The victim, Sainath Jadhav, was killed when he tried to rescue his relative from being attacked by the accused - Roopesh Thackeray (18), who was later arrested, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police said. The incident took place around 2.30 am, they said. ''The accused was strangulating Jadhav's relative following some argument. But when Jadhav rushed to rescue his kin, the accused fatally attacked him with an ax,'' an official said. A case of murder was registered against Thackeray and he was held, the police said, adding that the victim's body was sent for post-mortem to a government hospital.

