Police: 1 dead, 4 wounded in Chicago shooting

PTI | Chicago | Updated: 20-05-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 11:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
One person was killed and another four people were shot in Chicago on Thursday, authorities said.

Police spokesperson Tom Ahern said the shooting occurred at about 10:40 p.m. on the Near North Side.

One person died and the other four were taken to local hospitals in conditions ranging from serious to critical, Chicago Sun-Times reported. Police did not release their names or ages.

No additional details about the circumstances behind the shooting or any suspects have been released. An investigation is ongoing.

