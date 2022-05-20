Left Menu

India's security, territorial integrity non-negotiable, PM must defend nation: Rahul Gandhi

GOI We are monitoring the situation, Gandhi said on Twitter. India's national security and territorial integrity is non-negotiable.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 12:29 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
India's national security and territorial integrity are non-negotiable and the prime minister must defend the nation, said former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday following reports of China building a second bridge over the Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh.

China is constructing the second bridge in an area held by it around the strategically key Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh and it could help the Chinese military quickly mobilize its troops in the region, according to satellite imagery and people familiar with the development.

The bridge is being built amid the lingering standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries at several friction points in eastern Ladakh for over two years.

''China builds the first bridge on Pangong. GOI: We are monitoring the situation. China builds a second bridge on Pangong. GOI: We are monitoring the situation,'' Gandhi said on Twitter.

''India's national security and territorial integrity are non-negotiable. A timid and docile response won't do. PM must defend the nation,'' he added.

Congress and Gandhi have been attacking the Narendra Modi government over its response to China on continued transgressions along the border in Eastern Ladakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

