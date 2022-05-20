Slovak firm paid euros for Russian gas, conversion outside its control -CEO

Slovak state gas importer SPP has paid a bill for Russian natural gas in euros and the conversion of the funds to roubles is outside its control, CEO Richard Prokypcak said in a live interview on Slovak public television RTVS on Friday. "The foreign exchange conversion is outside any control of SPP, for us really the important moment of fulfilling our commitment is the euro payment," he said.

