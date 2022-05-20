Biden arrives in South Korea for talks with President Yoon
Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 14:00 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in South Korea on Friday, the first leg of his first trip to Asia as president.
Biden was due to meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol later Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Asia
- South Korean
- Joe Biden
- South Korea
- U.S.
- Yoon Suk-yeol
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firm, dollar bruised as Fed hike dashes more hawkish bets
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firm as Fed tempers aggressive rate hike bets
Golf-Morgan off to the majors after winning Australasian Order of Merit
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares higher as Fed tempers aggressive rate hike bets
Ukraine plight could be replicated in East Asia, Japan's Kishida warns