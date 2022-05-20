Left Menu

Russian parliament to consider allowing over-40s to sign up for military

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 20-05-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 14:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Russian Federation

Russia's lower house of parliament will consider allowing Russians over 40 and foreigners over 30 to sign up for the military, the State Duma website said on Friday.

"For the use of high-precision weapons, the operation of weapons and military equipment, highly professional specialists are needed. Experience shows that they become such by the age of 40–45," the Duma website said.

