Kishida assures Philippines president-elect Marcos of Japan's economic commitment

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 20-05-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 14:08 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed resolve to continue economic cooperation with the Philippines during a telephone conversation on Friday with President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Japan's embassy in Manila said.

The cooperation covers infrastructure development, including railways, and the Subic Bay development, as well as security and coast guard law enforcement, the embassy said in a statement.

