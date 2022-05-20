Left Menu

CBI conducts raids at IAS officer's premises in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted raids at the premises of a Gujarat cadre IAS officer K Rajesh in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted raids at the premises of a Gujarat cadre IAS officer K Rajesh in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. A senior CBI official informed that multiple searches are being conducted at residence and other premises of Rajesh. The searches were conducted after the Delhi unit of CBI lodged a corruption case against him.

The official informed that there were allegations of corruption against Rajesh while issuing arms licences when he was the district magistrate of Surendranagar in Gujarat. A cloth merchant who used to collect the bribe on his behalf has already been arrested. He (Rajesh) was also involved in some dubious land deals. A team of CBI arrived in Gujarat on Thursday morning and conducted search operations at Gandhinagar, Surat and Saurashtra. The team also searched his native place in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

