CBI conducts raids at IAS officer's premises in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted raids at the premises of a Gujarat cadre IAS officer K Rajesh in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. A senior CBI official informed that multiple searches are being conducted at residence and other premises of Rajesh. The searches were conducted after the Delhi unit of CBI lodged a corruption case against him.

The official informed that there were allegations of corruption against Rajesh while issuing arms licences when he was the district magistrate of Surendranagar in Gujarat. A cloth merchant who used to collect the bribe on his behalf has already been arrested. He (Rajesh) was also involved in some dubious land deals. A team of CBI arrived in Gujarat on Thursday morning and conducted search operations at Gandhinagar, Surat and Saurashtra. The team also searched his native place in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)