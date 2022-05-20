Left Menu

Russian parliament to consider allowing over-40s to sign up for military

The website of the State Duma, parliament's lower house, said the move would enable the military to utilize the skills of older professionals. "For the use of high-precision weapons, the operation of weapons, and military equipment, highly professional specialists are needed.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-05-2022 14:20 IST
In a sign of Russia's urgent need to bolster its war effort in Ukraine, parliament said on Friday it would consider a bill to allow Russians over 40 and foreigners over 30 to sign up for the military. The website of the State Duma, parliament's lower house, said the move would enable the military to utilize the skills of older professionals.

"For the use of high-precision weapons, the operation of weapons, and military equipment, highly professional specialists are needed. Experience shows that they become such by the age of 40–45," it said. Previously only Russians aged 18-40 and foreigners aged 18-30 could enter into a first contract with the military.

Russia has suffered huge setbacks and heavy losses of men and equipment in the 86-day-old war, prompting Western military analysts to say it urgently needs to mobilize more soldiers. The Duma said the planned initiative would also make it easier to recruit civilian medics, engineers, and operations and communications specialists.

