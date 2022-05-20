Left Menu

Terrorist killed, infiltration bid foiled along LoC in J-K's Kupwara: Officials

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-05-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 14:29 IST
Terrorist killed, infiltration bid foiled along LoC in J-K's Kupwara: Officials
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces on Friday killed a terrorist and foiled an infiltrator bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said here.

The soldiers noticed some suspicious movement along the LoC near Darshan Post and challenged the intruders, who opened fire, the officials said.

The troops retaliated, leading to the killing of an infiltrating terrorist, they said, adding that the operation to nab the others was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022