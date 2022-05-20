Union Secretary advises States, UTs to expedite COVID-19 vaccination program

By Shalini Bhardwaj India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 191.96 crore but still a large number of population is unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

During a meeting with senior health officials of States and Union Territories, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has advised them to expedite COVID-19 vaccination and for this Union Health Ministry is also planning to start "Har Ghar Dastak-2.2" campaign for two months June and July, said sources to ANI. According to the data given by Union Health Ministry on COVID-19 vaccine, more than 193.53 crore vaccine doses are provided to States and UTs and over 16.72 crore unutilized vaccine doses are still available with them.

"The Union Health Secretary has advised those States and UTs who already have extra doses to utilise timely before the expiry of vaccines," said sources. As a part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been continuously supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID vaccines free of cost.

Over 3.24 crore doses of vaccine have been administered in the age group of 12-14 years. India has reported 2,259 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate currently stands at 98.75 per cent. (ANI)

