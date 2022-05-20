Left Menu

MP: Three held for thrashing man on suspicion of theft

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 20-05-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 15:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three persons were arrested for allegedly severely thrashing a man on the suspicion of theft, a police official said on Friday.

A video of the incident had gone viral on social media platforms recently, following which the police launched a probe.

''It was found that a few persons mercilessly beat up the man by tying his hands and legs with a rope and covering his eyes with a piece of cloth on the suspicion of theft in Falka Bazar area,'' Gwalior SP Amit Sanghi said.

After questioning some people from the area, the police identified three men involved in beating up the man on the suspicion of theft, following which they were arrested, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

