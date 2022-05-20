J&K: 2 Juveniles among three held for molesting a minor girl

The police has arrested a man and apprehended two juveniles for allegedly molesting a minor girl here, officials said on Friday. All the three accused are drug addicts and they molested the girl when she was coming back from school at the Badamibagh cantonment area in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, they said. ''The three, who molested the girl, have been apprehended. A case has been registered under relevant sections,'' police said. The girl was allegedly molested on Thursday. The accused escaped after the girl raised her voice, police said. The juveniles are residents of Batwara while the 20-year-old man is a resident of the Rajbagh area, they added.

In another incident, the police arrested two men and recovered 100 grams of heroin worth around Rs one crore from their possession, officials said.

The men were apprehended during checking on Ashaibagh bridge in the Nigeen area of the city on Thursday, they said. The car used in smuggling the drug has been seized, a police spokesperson said, adding a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the NDPS act.

