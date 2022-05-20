Left Menu

He left the place the next morning itself, the SP told the media.Police said the officers were electrocuted at the property of Suresh and the accused took the bodies around 500 metres away and dropped it along with mobile phones and other objects of the officers.The district police chief said Suresh is a history sheeter with similar cases of using live wire to catch wild boars.A case has been registered under Sections 304 and 201 of the IPC.

PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 20-05-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 15:49 IST
Kerala: One person held following death of two police officials in paddy field
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Police on Friday arrested one person in connection with the death of two police officials who were found dead in a paddy field near here due to electrocution.

Suresh, the owner of nearby land, who had allegedly kept a live wire around his property to catch wild boar was arrested, police said.

District police chief R Vishwanath told the media that a case has been registered against Suresh under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including the provision for destroying the evidence.

The deceased were identified as Mohandas and Ashokan, both havildars attached to the Muttikulangara police camp.

''It seems like the police officials were electrocuted from the live wire that was kept to deter wild boars. Suresh saw bodies in the night, got panicked, and took them to the place where they were found in the morning. He also left an umbrella and other items near the bodies. He left the place the next morning itself,'' the SP told the media.

Police said the officers were electrocuted at the property of Suresh and the accused took the bodies around 500 meters away and dropped it along with mobile phones and other objects of the officers.

The district police chief said Suresh is a history-sheeter with similar cases of using live wire to catch wild boars.

A case has been registered under Sections 304 and 201 of the IPC. A case under the Electricity Act has also been registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

