Maha: Woman police inspector, her subordinate land in ACB net

They had earlier demanded a bribe of Rs 24,000 from the complainant, but later fixed the amount at Rs 10,000, although Shirsat separately demanded Rs 2,000 for himself, the official said. Shirsat was caught accepting the bribe amount in the police station premises and was nabbed by the ACB team, he said, adding that the offence was registered at Daulatabad police station on Thursday night in this connection.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 20-05-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 16:16 IST
A case has been registered against a woman police inspector and her subordinate for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000 from a man on the promise of allowing transport and sale of gutka in Daulatabad area of Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, an official said. The accused were identified as police inspector Sunita Misal and police naik Ranjit Shirsat, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) said. They had earlier demanded a bribe of Rs 24,000 from the complainant, but later fixed the amount at Rs 10,000, although Shirsat separately demanded Rs 2,000 for himself, the official said. Shirsat was caught accepting the bribe amount in the police station premises and was nabbed by the ACB team, he said, adding that the offence was registered at Daulatabad police station on Thursday night in this connection.

