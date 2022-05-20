Ashwani Kumar appointed as Special Officer of unified MCD, Gyanesh Bharti as Commissioner
The Centre on Friday appointed IAS officers Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti as the Special Officer and Commissioner of the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) respectively, according to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Kumar, a 1992-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, was the chief secretary of Puducherry.
Bharti, a 1998-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, is currently the Commissioner of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.
According to the order, the appointments will come into effect from May 22, the day when the three civic bodies get unified.
The Centre on Wednesday had issued a notification saying the three civic bodies of Delhi will be formally merged on May 22.
