NEWS HIGHLIGHTS FROM WESTERN REGION AT 1700 HRS

BOM7 MH-RAJNATH-TERROR Many instances of terror incidents involving educated youth: Rajnath Pune: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said there have been many instances of terror incidents in India involving educated youth and pointed out that extremists involved in the 2001 World Trade Center bombing in New York had undergone rigorous pilot training.

BOM8 MH-RAJNATH-INFLATION Inflation is affecting many countries, you need not feel guilty: Rajnath to BJP workers Pune: Stating that inflation has affected even rich countries like the United States, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said BJP workers should not have any ''guilty conscious'' about it.

BOM2 MH-ACCIDENT Maha: Nine charred to death as fire breaks out after tanker-truck collision Chandrapur (Maha): Nine persons were charred to death in a fire that broke out following a collision between a diesel-laden tanker and a truck carrying wood on the outskirts of Chandrapur city of Maharashtra, a police official said on Friday.

BOM4 MH-RAJ-LD AYODHYA Raj Thackeray puts his much-hyped Ayodhya visit on hold Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Friday announced that his visit to Ayodhya scheduled on June 5 has been put on hold for now, and said he would share the details about it during his upcoming rally in Pune. BOM3 GJ-CBI-IAS OFFICER CBI conducts searches at Gujarat IAS officer's premises in bribery case Ahmedabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at the residence and other premises of Gujarat cadre IAS officer K Rajesh in connection with the allegations of bribery against him, the agency said on Friday.

