Three killings, one suicide in a span of 24 hours in Nashik

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 20-05-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 17:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three murders have been reported in Nashik city in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, police officials said on Friday.

In the early hours of the day, Harish Bhaskar Patil, a resident of Pune, was killed near Pournima bus stop on the Nashik-Pune highway by a group of four to five persons, an official said, adding that loot seems to be the intention of the accused.

In the second incident, morning walkers found the body of pharmacy student Vipul Khaire in Gangapur Road area, while in the third case, a 24-year-old man identified as Yash Gangurde was killed by a group of four drunk persons, he said.

Gangurde had gone to the spot, near Savarkar garden on Dindri Road, after learning that four persons had beaten up his friend, the official added.

A police official said a Nashik Municipal Corporation employee, Jagdish Jadhav, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his house in Panchvati area on Thursday, while his 20-year-old son was found dead in one of the rooms.

