UK PM Johnson vows 'fiscal firepower' to help with rising living costs
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would have to use fiscal firepower to help people through the cost of living crisis over the coming months, comparing the task to the support government offered during the COIVD-19 pandemic.
"In the months ahead we are going to have to do what we did before, we're going to use the fiscal firepower that we built up, that we have, to help," Johnson said during a speech in Wales.
"We're going to put our arms around the British people again as we did during COVID."
