Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 18:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant

Would granting a female elephant some of the same rights as humans mean people could no longer keep dogs as pets? That was among the questions that judges on New York state's top court during arguments in Albany on Wednesday asked a lawyer for an animal rights group that is pushing to free Happy the elephant from the Bronx Zoo.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

