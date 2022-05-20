Left Menu

2 die after falling from roof of 4-storey building in Rajasthan's Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-05-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 18:37 IST
2 die after falling from roof of 4-storey building in Rajasthan's Jaipur
Two men, who were allegedly under the influence of alcohol, died after falling from the roof of a four-storey building in Mansarover area of Jaipur, police said on Friday.

Sanjay Meena (24) and Manoj Meena (23) were consuming liquor on the terrace of the building on Thursday night when an altercation broke out between the two.

During the fight, the duo lost their balance and fell 40 feet down onto the roof of an adjacent building, they said.

“The matter came to light in the morning and the bodies were shifted to a mortuary for postmortem,” police said.

While Sanjay Meena was a tenant in one of the flats in the building, Manoj Meena was his friend and lived nearby. Both were preparing for competitive exams.

