Youth arrested for mocking 'Shivling' in UP

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 20-05-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 18:41 IST
Youth arrested for mocking 'Shivling' in UP
A youth has been arrested for mocking the 'Shivling' on a messaging platform and hurting religious sentiments, police said on Friday.

Accused Nasir Farhat is a resident of Ambehta in Nakud police station area, they said.

Pramod Kumar, a resident of Chappur here had filed a complaint on Wednesday against Farhat for hurting religious sentiments of the Hindus on WhatsApp, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suraj Rai said.

He was arrested a day later and his mobile phone was confiscated, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

