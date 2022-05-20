Left Menu

Kargil to get solid waste management plant

Kargil district in the Union Territory of Ladakh will have a municipal solid waste management plant for converting waste to energy, recycling and composting, an official said on Friday.

The plant will be set up at Kurbathang in Kargil.

Commissioner-Secretary of the Housing and Urban Development Department of Ladakh Ajeet Kumar Sahu reviewed the work on the plant.

''The solid waste treatment plant can divide solid waste into different parts, and further process it into valuable products. The system is designed to treat and process dry, wet, and mixed waste. The plant will not only eliminate waste pollution but will also help keep the environment clean,'' he said.

The consultant agency of the project apprised the commissioner that a topographical and technical survey of the site had been completed.

It was proposed that a recreational area for the public at the site such as a café be designed. The café will be constructed and operated on the waste management model, the official added.

The commissioner said plastic waste can be managed most effectively at the local level by using it for the construction of road, and paper and fabric waste can be reused to make recycled paper.

The commissioner directed the consultant agency to complete the work within seven months and assured them of all support.

