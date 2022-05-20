NMCG approves 11 projects related to sewerage management, water treatment

The Executive Committee of the National Mission for Clean Ganga has approved 11 projects in multiple states related to rejuvenation, sewerage management, water treatment and construction of crematoriums, an official statement said.

The committee approved the 11 projects with an estimated cost of around Rs 660 crore, it said. The projects were cleared during the 42nd EC meeting of the National Mission for Clean Ganga chaired by its DG, G Asok Kumar. The approved projects include 'Interception, Diversion and Treatment Works for Saharanpur Town' for Hindon river, 'Rejuvenation of Chamunda Mai Pond' in Garh Mukhteshwar, 'Environmental Upgradation of Shivna River' in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur, 'Evaluation of Natural Farming Practices on Water and Energy Savings', and 'Implementation of Membrane-based soil-less agriculture', according to the statement. Two projects pertaining to crematoriums, including 'building an electric crematorium' at West Bengal's Kalyani (4.20 crore) and 'Development of Cremation Ghat' at Paudi Garhwal (1.82 crore) were also approved. In addition to this, two projects of river front development in Badrinath were also given a go ahead, it said. Two projects for septage management in Uttarakhand and West Bengal were also approved during the meeting.

A project of sewerage management for cleaning of River Hindon in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh was approved, it said, adding that the estimated cost of the project is Rs. 577.23 crore that includes construction of 135 MLD STP, creation of interception and diversion structures and laying of sewer line among others. Recognizing the need of faecal sludge and septage management for effective de-centralized wastewater treatment, NMCG also approved two such projects during the meeting.

While one project -- 'Co-treatment of Septage' -- at existing STPs of Haridwar (150 KLD), Rishikesh (50 KLD), Srinagar (30 KLD) and Dev Prayag (5 KLD)' covers Uttarakhand, another project -- 'Integrated Septage Treatment Plant for Burdwan Municipality' -- focuses on prevention of flow of sewage in Banka river, a tributary of Ganga in West Bengal, the statement said. The estimated costs of these projects are Rs. 8.6 crore and Rs. 6.46 crore respectively, including operation and maintenance of the Faecal Sludge Treatment Plants for five years, it said. The principal objective of these project is to further improve the water quality of river Ganga by avoiding the discharge of untreated septage from un-sewered areas, the statement said. The major component of the 'Environmental Upgradation of Shivna River' in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh costing Rs. 28.68 crore include prevention of pollution from point and non-point source, construction of ghat, development of crematorium and idol immersion facility, the statement said. The project envisages abatement of pollution in the river and improve the environmental conditions of Shivna river, it said.

The project on 'Rejuvenation of Chamunda Mai Pond' at an estimated cost of Rs. 81.76 lakh includes cleaning, de-silting, de-watering, basic constructed wetland system, water treatment, aeration system, plantation, fencing, barbed wire etc. will help in recharging groundwater and act as a source of water for local population. It will also improve the overall aesthetics and hygiene of the village. The total area of the pond to be rejuvenated is about 10,626 sq. m, the statement said.

The two projects of river front development in Badrinath, Uttarakhand amounting to Rs. 32.15 crore have also been approved under Clean Ganga Fund, it said. ''One of these projects include construction of river embankment, promenade, public amenities like drinking water facility, public toilets, etc., seating space, pavilions and ghats along River Ganga,'' it said. A project on 'Evaluation of Natural Farming Practices on Water and Energy Savings' has also been approved, it said. The main objectives of the project, to be implemented by Water and Land Management Training and Research Institute (WALAMTARI), are to study the impact of natural farming practices on water and energy savings, to assess the impact of natural farming practices on soil fertility, crop productivity and overall profitability and to disseminate the knowledge & information on natural farming practices to various stakeholders through field demonstration customized training and workshops, the statement said.

