Delhi Cong urges NHRC to provide protection to kin of Kashmiri Pandit killed by terrorists in J&K

The Delhi Congress submitted a memorandum to the NHRC on Friday, seeking protection for the family of Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit who was recently shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir's Chadoora town.

A delegation from the Legal and Human Rights department of the Delhi Congress, led by advocate Sunil Kumar, met National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Secretary General Devendra Kumar Singh and urged him to constitute a committee for the protection of Bhat's family, according to a statement issued by the party.

Kumar said the delegation urged the NHRC to direct the Jammu and Kashmir administration to pay a sum of Rs 1 crore as compensation to Bhat's widow and provide protection to Kashmiri Pandits and their families in the valley.

''We have also asked the NHRC to prepare a detailed report after visiting Jammu and Kashmir and provide safe residential premises to the Kashmiri Pandits who have been serving in various departments of the Jammu and Kashmir administration,'' he said.

Kumar said the delegation ''brought to the attention of the NHRC that 14 people from the Hindu community were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir between August 2019 and March 2022''.

The Union Territory administration has ''failed'' to ensure the safety and security of the Kashmiri Pandits, who migrated to the valley under a special package announced by the then Congress-led UPA government at the Centre in 2010, Kumar said.

