Youth arrested for posting 'derogatory' picture of Lord Ram

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 20-05-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 19:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A youth has been arrested in Musajhag police station area here for posting a ''derogatory'' image of Lord Ram on social media, a senior official said on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) O P Singh said,'' Imran Hussain of Gularia area was arrested for posting a derogatory image of Lord Ram, apparently as an attempt to cause communal tensions.'' The accused has been booked under section 295 A (Deliberate act to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion) of IPC and relevant sections of IT Act, the SSP said.

