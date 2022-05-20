Lebanon cabinet passes financial recovery plan in final session -ministerial sources

Lebanon's cabinet has passed a long-awaited financial recovery plan in its final session, two ministerial sources told Reuters on Friday, three years into the country's financial crisis.

The reforms outlined in the roadmap, including plans to restructure the banking sector and return some depositors' hard currency savings, are among the prerequisite measures to unlock financing from the International Monetary Fund.

