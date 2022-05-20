Left Menu

Govt employee arrested in Uri with heroin worth Rs 20 crore

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-05-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 19:43 IST
A government employee was arrested with 10 Kg heroin worth Rs 20 crore from Uri town in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said here on Friday.

Acting on a specific information regarding smuggling of drugs, police at a checkpoint established in Uri intercepted a vehicle driven by Mohammad Zaid Shah Geelani, an employee of Rural Development department, a police spokesman said.

During checking, 10 Kg of heroin worth around Rs 20 crore was recovered from his possession, police said. ''He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody,'' the spokesman said, adding a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Uri.

