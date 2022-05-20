Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-05-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 20:06 IST
Rajasthan govt kick-starts process for setting up cyber police stations
  • Country:
  • India

Preparations for setting up cyber police stations in all 33 districts of Rajasthan have begun with the state government having issued the permission for the construction of buildings, creation of posts and purchase of equipments, an official statement said here on Friday.

The move is in line with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's Budget announcement of setting up police stations to fight cybercrimes.

To kick-start the process, the state government has issued administrative and financial approvals a few days back, the statement said.

Currently, there is a cyber police station in state capital Jaipur.

A Rajasthan Industrial Security Force (RISF) will also be formed to provide security for industrial units in the state.

Principal Secretary, Home, Abhay Kumar directed officials to prepare an action plan for constituting the RISF in compliance with budget announcements.

He held a meeting on Friday to review the implementation of budget announcements.

Cyber police stations across the state will be helpful in curbing cybercrime and spreading awareness about it, he said.

It was informed in the meeting that administrative and financial approvals have been released for creation of about 480 posts of deputy superintendent of police, inspector, sub-inspector, head constable, constable, constable driver, programmer, information assistant, etc., and purchase of equipment for cyber police stations in the remaining districts, according to the statement.

Discussions on setting up 500 mobile police units on the lines of 108 ambulances and improvement in the response time of the police were also held in the meeting, it added.

The meeting was attended by Additional DG, Reorganisation and Rules, Sanjib Kumar, Additional DG, Telecom, Sunil Dutt, and Secretary, Home, K C Meena among other officers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

