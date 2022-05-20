Encounter of 4 suspects in veterinarian rape, murder case deliberate: SC panel

A three-member inquiry commission on the encounter killings of four people accused of raping and murdering a veterinarian (named changed as Disha) here in December 2019 revealed that the firing by the police personnel was deliberate.

The Commission, headed by apex court judge Justice (since retired) V S Sirpurkar, also revealed that they opined that three of the deceased were minors at the time of death.

The four suspects -- Mohammed Arif, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, Jolu Shiva and Jollu Naveen -- were arrested in connection with the gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian on November 29, 2019.

The Commission, in its 387-page report, opined that there are a lot of discrepancies in the police version with regard to the two of the deceased throwing mud and soil at police, snatching weapons from the police and firing at them indiscriminately.

The four were killed in an alleged encounter with the police on December 6 at Chattanpally near here -- the same highway-- where the charred body of the 25-year-old veterinarian was found.

The police had accused that on November 27, 2019, the veterinarian was kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and later murdered. They had said that the accused had subsequently burned the body of the woman.

''In our considered opinion, the accused were deliberately fired upon with an intent to cause their death and with the knowledge that the firing would invariably result in the death of the deceased suspects,'' said the Commission report submitted to the Supreme Court. The record shows that the entire version of the police party beginning from the safe house to the incident at Chatanpally is concocted. It was impossible for the deceased suspects to have snatched the weapons of the police and they could not have operated the firearms. Therefore, the entire version is unbelievable, the report opined. ''After considering the entire material on record, we conclude that the deceased have not committed any offence in connection with the incident on December 6, 2019, like snatching the weapons, attempt to escape from the custody, assaulting and firing at the police party,'' it said. The panel also opined that all the 10 police officials are to be tried for the offences under Section 302 (murder) r/w 34 IPC, 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence) r/w 302 IPC and 34 IPC, as the different acts committed by each of them were done in furtherance of common intention to kill the suspects. The Commission further observed that all the injuries to the deceased were all above waist on the vital organs and all the entry wounds were on the front side and exit wounds were on the back. It was also contended by the parents of the deceased that their children are juveniles. During the course of the inquiry, it also came to light that the constitutional and statutory rights of the suspects at the time of their arrest and remand to judicial and police custody appear to have been violated, the report stated.

The Commission found fault also with the Judicial Magistrate who granted police custody of the accused, citing that the law official did not insist on relevant documents from the police. According to the panel, there is a grave suspicion that the best evidence in respect of CCTV footage, video-recording of the inquest and crime scene, among others, has been withheld from the Commission. Even regarding the claim of two policemen of having sustained injuries on the day of incident, the Commission found ''multiple contradictions and absurdities.'' Referring to the ballistics expert's opinion, the Commission said it is not possible for an untrained person to identify the safety switch and thereafter fire the weapon.

It is also not conceivable that within a short span of time, as alleged by the police, the suspects snatched the weapons, cocked the pistol and used it to fire at the police personnel.

Making certain recommendations as to what should be followed, the Commission said ''Just as lynching is unacceptable, so is any idea of instant justice. At any point of time Rule of Law must prevail. Punishment for crime has to be only by the procedure established by law.'' PTI GDK VVK NVG NVG

