Delhi HC grants bail to dacoity accused

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to a dacoity accused subject to the sharing of his location on the investigating officer's mobile number every morning.

Justice Talwant Singh said that the accused applicant, who has no criminal history, was no longer required for any further investigation and the trial would take a long time and thus granted relief to him on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with one surety of the like amount.

"Keeping in view the fact that there is no criminal history of the present applicant; the other accused have been released on bail; recovery has been already made at the behest of the present applicant; he is no longer required for any further investigation and trial will take a long time, I am inclined to grant bail to the present accused/applicant on the execution of personal bond of Rs. 25,000/- with one surety of the like amount subject to the following conditions:- (i) The petitioner shall share his mobile number with the IO within one week from the date of his release and he shall drop his location every day on the mobile number of the IO in the morning hours," said the court in its order dated May 17.

The court also directed him to not leave the country without the trial court's permission or contact the complainant or the witnesses directly or indirectly or threaten or induce them during the pendency of the trial.

The applicant, along with others, was alleged to have forcibly entered the house of the complainant in December 2020 while wearing masks and gloves and taken away Rs 4 lakh in cash, 4 gold chains, 2.5 kg silver, one bracelet, and one digital camera.

One of the men was also stated to be carrying a gun and the FIR was registered for the alleged commission of offences under the Indian Penal Code, including section 395 (punishment for dacoity), and the Arms Act.

The prosecution opposed the bail application on the ground that the applicant was the mastermind of the crime and a "desi made katta" (locally made revolver) was recovered from him, the location of his mobile phone was at the spot where the incident took place and he was duly identified during a judicial test identification parade.

The applicant sought bail on the ground that he was falsely implicated, the investigation is complete and he has been in jail for more than 8 months.

