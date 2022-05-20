Lebanon govt will cancel 'large part' of c.bank FX obligations to commercial banks - recovery plan
Lebanon's government foresees cancelling "a large part" of its central bank's foreign currency obligations to commercial banks, according to a financial recovery plan passed by the cabinet on Friday.
Following an audit of the central bank's financial standing, the government "will cancel, at the outset, a large part of the the central bank's foreign currency obligations to banks in order to reduce the deficit in BDL's capital," the document seen by Reuters said.
