Lebanon govt will cancel 'large part' of c.bank FX obligations to commercial banks - recovery plan

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 21:11 IST
Lebanon's government foresees cancelling "a large part" of its central bank's foreign currency obligations to commercial banks, according to a financial recovery plan passed by the cabinet on Friday.

Following an audit of the central bank's financial standing, the government "will cancel, at the outset, a large part of the the central bank's foreign currency obligations to banks in order to reduce the deficit in BDL's capital," the document seen by Reuters said.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

