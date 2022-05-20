Left Menu

Bommai instructs officials to spend Scheduled Castes Sub Plan grants only for targeted communities

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday instructed the officials of State Development Council to spend the grants made for the welfare of SC/ST communities only for these sections.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 20-05-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 21:15 IST
Bommai instructs officials to spend Scheduled Castes Sub Plan grants only for targeted communities
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday instructed the officials of the State Development Council to spend the grants made for the welfare of SC/ST communities only for these sections. "State government's ambitious programmes should be implemented before August," Bommai said in the meeting.

He also asked the officials to ensure that an amount of Rs 1,600 crore deposit in bank accounts of various boards and corporations under the Social Welfare department is spent within the next three months for Scheduled Castes Sub Plan (SCSP) and STP schemes, excluding the Ganga Kalyana scheme., else it would be reallocated to various programmes announced this year. The SC, ST Development Council meeting chaired by the Chief Minister approved the SCSP/ TSP action plan for the year 2022-23 today.

Bommai further said that stringent measures should be taken to start the implementation of SCSP and TSP programmes in Education, Health, Nutrition and Women's Welfare before August 15. "The funds allocated for the welfare of these communities should be spent only for these communities and should not be diverted," he added.

The Chief Minister also sent a clear message to the officials that he would not tolerate any lapses in the implementation of these schemes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022