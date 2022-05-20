Online betting racket busted, MP cops arrest two persons   Jabalpur,'

Jabalpur, May 20 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in connection with an online betting racket in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, a police official said.

Manoj Sanpal and Deepak Rajak were arrested from the Wright Town cash collection centre of an online betting racket run by one Satish Sanpal from abroad, Jabalpur Superintendent of Police Siddarth Bahuguna told reporters.

''Accused Amit Sharma and Vivek Pandey are at large. The raid was carried out on a tip-off. We have found Rs 21.55 lakh in one locker at the centre, while one locker had seals, registers with betting transactions, cheque books, property documents,'' he said.

The Income Tax department has been intimated for further probe, he added.

