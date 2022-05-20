Mumbai: Nigerian man held with mephedrone worth Rs 60 lakh
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 21:28 IST
The Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a Nigerian national allegedly with 400 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 60 lakh, a police official said.
Taiwo Ayodole Samson (34) was nabbed from Goregaon on Wednesday, he said, adding that the man had arrived here on a business visa.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
