Mumbai: Nigerian man held with mephedrone worth Rs 60 lakh

The Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a Nigerian national allegedly with 400 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 60 lakh, a police official said.

Taiwo Ayodole Samson (34) was nabbed from Goregaon on Wednesday, he said, adding that the man had arrived here on a business visa.

