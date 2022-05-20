NHRC takes suo motu cognizance over murder of inmate of Juvenile Home in Jaipur

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken a suo motu cognizance of a media report that a 20-year-old inmate who was killed by fellow inmates in Jaipur's Transport Nagar Juvenile Home in Rajasthan on May 17, 2022, said a press release. Reportedly, he was killed in the night and the incident was noted in the morning. The CCTV cameras installed in the juvenile home were also not working, added the press release.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to a violation of the human rights of the victim who was in the custody of the State. Accordingly, it has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police, Rajasthan calling for a detailed report on the matter within four weeks, as per the statement. The report is expected to include action against the negligent public servants and the status of the FIR registered in the matter. It should also contain the outcome of proceedings of the JJ Board and its follow up by the State authorities. The Commission would also like to know if any relief/ compensation has been announced/ given to the NOK of the deceased by the state authorities.

Issuing the notices, the Commission has also observed that going by the media report, it appears, that the deceased had attained the age of 20 years. He should have been shifted to the jail instead of a juvenile home. Secondly, the victim was allegedly hit by an iron rod in the night and after his death, his body was recovered the next day it shows that there were no proper security arrangements made by the authorities, inside the juvenile home due to which the perpetrators could kill the victim without any fear of law in their mind. (ANI)

