Left Menu

Govt developing a draft policy on scrap metal to protect electrical grid

Delivering the Department’s 2022/23 Budget Vote, the Minister said this needed to be done if the country was to build an enabling environment for industrialisation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 20-05-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 22:20 IST
Govt developing a draft policy on scrap metal to protect electrical grid
DTIC entities have been given until December to have concrete measures to cut rate, streamline the processes and make them accessible and less onerous for entrepreneurs and citizens. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Government is developing a draft policy on scrap metal that will protect the country's electrical grid and rail network from the continued threat of scrap metal syndicates, says Trade, Industry and Competition, Minister Ebrahim Patel.

Delivering the Department's 2022/23 Budget Vote, the Minister said this needed to be done if the country was to build an enabling environment for industrialisation.

By the end of July, he said, the draft policy would have been developed and tabled.

He said it would "introduce a blend of domestic and export measures to address illegal trading in copper cable and scrap metal".

He said: "Energy and logistics is vital to the success of our industrialisation efforts. [Public Enterprises] Minister Pravin Gordhan and I have agreed to launch a forum to bring together Eskom, Transnet and other entities together with industrialists in key sectors to enhance collaboration, advanced planning and problem-solving".

This, he said, would enable a better climate for investment and job creation," he said.

DTIC entities have been given until December to have concrete measures to cut rate, streamline the processes and make them accessible and less onerous for entrepreneurs and citizens.

The Minister said the Department would shift from red tape to smart regulation that helps those who want to build and protect the system against those who seek to abuse it at the expense of the poor and the vulnerable.

"This work will also include a process to consolidate the sprawl of entities within our Ambit, creating a leaner and more responsive and relevant set of institutions," he said.

The Minister said the country must continue to show resilience as it sought to be bold and de-risk the economy, "which is essential to our vision of a truly non-racial democratic society".

Over the next 12 months, he said the country expected a number of "concrete actions".

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022