Left Menu

Lebanon recovery plan 'step forward,' but legislation needed, deputy PM says

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 20-05-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 22:40 IST
Lebanon recovery plan 'step forward,' but legislation needed, deputy PM says
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister Saade Chami said the cabinet's approval on Friday of a financial recovery plan that aims to pave the way for an IMF bailout was a "step forward" but that parliament must now quickly adopt a number of laws.

"Once the new parliament convenes, we hope they can pass these prior actions quickly, but as you know we cannot impose it on the parliament," Chami told Reuters.

Lebanon held elections on May 15 and parliament is expected to convene for the first time in the next two weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving object in deep space

Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving ...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

 Global
3
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea hails 'good results' on COVID as fever cases pass 2 million and more

Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022