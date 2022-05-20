BRIEF-Ukraine Booked Transit Capacity Of 46.93 Million Cubic Metres For May 21

UKRAINE'S STATE GAS TRANSIT OPERATOR:

* SAYS GAZPROM HAS BOOKED TRANSIT CAPACITY OF 46.93 MILLION CUBIC METRES FOR MAY 21 VERSUS 66.54 MCM EARLIER

