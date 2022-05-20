BRIEF-Ukraine Booked Transit Capacity Of 46.93 Million Cubic Metres For May 21
Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 22:42 IST
UKRAINE'S STATE GAS TRANSIT OPERATOR:
* SAYS GAZPROM HAS BOOKED TRANSIT CAPACITY OF 46.93 MILLION CUBIC METRES FOR MAY 21 VERSUS 66.54 MCM EARLIER
Also Read: India, France express concern on global food security in light of Ukraine war
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UKRAINE
Advertisement