U.S. sends out first batch of invitations to Americas summit -official
- Country:
- United States
The Biden administration has sent out the first batch of invitations to the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles next month, an administration official said on Friday.
But the official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, declined to say which countries are on the invitation list or whether or not Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua would be excluded. A growing list of leaders have threatened to skip the summit unless all regional governments are allowed to attend. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick Editing by Chris Reese)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Venezuela
- Summit of Americas
- Nicaragua
- Cuba
- Los Angeles
- Biden
ALSO READ
Nicaragua quietly seeks to re-engage with U.S. - sources
Nicaragua quietly seeks to re-engage with U.S. -sources
Venezuela begins imports of Iranian heavy oil for refining -PDVSA documents
In Venezuela, inflation and dollarization deepen schism between private and state employees
Nicaragua: New law heralds damaging crackdown on civil society, UN warns