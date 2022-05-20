Left Menu

U.S. sends out first batch of invitations to Americas summit -official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 22:42 IST
U.S. sends out first batch of invitations to Americas summit -official
The Biden administration has sent out the first batch of invitations to the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles next month, an administration official said on Friday.

But the official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, declined to say which countries are on the invitation list or whether or not Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua would be excluded. A growing list of leaders have threatened to skip the summit unless all regional governments are allowed to attend. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick Editing by Chris Reese)

