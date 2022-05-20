Tunisia's president names law professor to head committee to draft a new constitution
Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 20-05-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 22:59 IST
- Country:
- Tunisia
The Tunisian president Kais Saied named on Friday Sadok Belaid, the veteran law professor to head an advisory committee tasked with drafting a new constitution to establish "a new republic", the presidency said on Friday.
Saied, said he would draft a new constitution that would move Tunisia from pain to hope, after near a year since he seized control of the executive powers, dismissed parliament, and started ruling by decree, in a move his opponents described as a coup.
(Reporting By Tarek Amara and Lilian Wagdy)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tunisia
- Tunisian
- Kais Saied
Advertisement