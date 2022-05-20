Left Menu

Biden officials consider inviting Cuban representative to Americas summit -source

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 23:29 IST
Biden administration officials are considering inviting a Cuban representative to the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas next month, a person familiar with the matter said, as Washington scrambles to head off a potentially embarrassing boycott by some regional leaders.

Discussion has focused on allowing a Cuban presence at the Los Angeles summit below the level of the country's president or foreign minister, but it is at an early stage and no decision has been made, the source told Reuters.

The Associated Press first reported the idea was under consideration. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

